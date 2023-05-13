Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Golden State Warriors fell in Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals series to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Questions are now being asked about what the future holds for the Warriors and there has been a lot of talk about what will happen with four-time All-Star and four-time champion Draymond Green.

Having the ability to opt out of a $27.6 million player option for next season, Green’s future has been a hot topic of discussion lately. However, the veteran forward quickly put these rumors to bed in his postgame remarks, stating that he does not want to be anywhere else.

“I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life,” Green stated, via Anthony Slater. “I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.”

While he could still decline his player option for next season, the chances of Draymond remaining with the Warriors do appear to be high. Whether he takes a slight decrease on his next contract or Golden State looks to move some other contracts around, keeping Green seems to be a priority given his impact on both ends of the floor.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He recently earned All-Defensive team honors for the eighth time in his career and Green has been the heart-and-soul of the Warriors since the start of their championship era. His value is immeasurable to them and if Green wants to stay long-term, the two sides will find common ground on a new agreement in the offseason.

Losing to the Lakers, this marks the first time that the Warriors have lost to a Western Conference opponent in the postseason since their championship run began in 2015. In fact, the only two times the Warriors have lost in the postseason since their 2015 championship was in the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers and in 2019 to the Toronto Raptors.

An offseason of question marks begins for the Warriors, but as things stand right now, it does appear as if Draymond Green will be on the roster to begin the 2023-24 season.