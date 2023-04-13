A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Andrew Wiggins has been ramping up his work in practice of late as he looks to make his highly-anticipated return to action following a two-month-long personal absence from the Golden State Warriors. Despite returning to the team in the final few games of the regular season, Wiggins was unable to suit up as he continued to work on his conditioning.

The general expectation was that the All-Star swingman is going to be ready for Golden State’s first-round playoffs matchup against the Sacramento Kings, and at this point, Warriors fans everywhere will be glad to know that this will be the case come Saturday night.

NBA guru Shams Charania reports that the Warriors have now given Wiggins the green light to suit up against the Kings in Game 1 of their opening-round series:

“Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater,” Shams wrote in his tweet.

As Shams indicated in his report, the Warriors will likely have Andrew Wiggins come off the bench in his first game back. He will also have a minutes limit imposed, which given his extended absence, does not come as a complete surprise.

The most important thing here is that Wiggins is back, and this comes at the perfect time for the defending champs. It’s also only going to be a matter of time before he’s back at full strength, and the Dubs are definitely counting the days toward that eventuality.