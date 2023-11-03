The Golden State Warriors have assigned Brandon Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to the G League ahead of their 4-game road trip.

Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, especially, have acquitted themselves well on the brief occasions they've been called upon in the season's early going. As the Golden State Warriors tipoff another four-game road trip fully healthy, though, they've decided the best way to continue fostering the rookies' development is down in the G League.

Shortly before tipoff of its first in-season tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, Golden State announced that Podziemski and Jackson-Davis have been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Though there's no official expectation on how long they'll be with the SeaDubs, don't expect Podziemski and Jackson-Davis to be down in the G League much longer than after the Warriors' current road trip ends with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on November 8th. Odds are they'll be back in uniform for Golden State's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 11th.

Santa Cruz opened training camp for 2023-24 on October 30th. The team's season opener is on November 10th against the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanent Arena. The Warriors won't do much practicing on an arduous trip comprised of four games in just six days. Sending Podziemski and Jackson-Davis to the G League, even if they don't play in the SeaDubs' first game, gives them an opportunity to continue getting crucial work on the practice floor within the organization's system.

“The next few days are training camp for Santa Cruz, so a lot of great drill work, scrimmage time. And with neither guy in the rotation right now, we felt like it was better time spent there,” Steve Kerr said before tipoff against Oklahoma City, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “They'll re-join the team soon.”

Warriors' depth without Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State's rookies have been out of Steve Kerr's rotation for most of the season's first five games.

Both got extended run in the Dubs' blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, a result of Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga sitting with minor injuries and the game getting out of hand in the second half. Jackson-Davis also got five minutes of second-half run in the Warriors' victory versus the Sacramento Kings on October 27th, spelling Dario Saric as he dealt with foul trouble while Draymond Green watched from the bench, not quite recovered from the ankle sprain he suffered in training camp.

Podziemski and Jackson-Davis remaining in California leaves Golden State with just 11 full-time roster players on its road trip. Veteran point guard Cory Joseph is the only one among them not getting regular playing time, Kerr leaning into a full 10-man rotation ever since Green returned from injury in an October 29th win against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors' depth has been among the most impressive aspects of its 4-1 start to the regular season. Chris Paul's presence has finally curbed their penchant for falling deep under water without Steph Curry on the floor, while the ongoing growth of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga is providing Golden State with extra two-way dynamism and valuable lineup flexibility. Gary Payton II's exceptionally strong play on both sides of the ball has loomed large, too.

Most teams would blanche at the prospect of taking just 11 active roster players on the road, including last year's Dubs. While the Warriors being comfortable enough to briefly assign Podziemski and Jackson-Davis to the G League will continue aiding their acclimation to team concepts on the practice floor, it's also an indication of just how much confidence Kerr and company have in the bench five games into 2023-24, and rightfully so.