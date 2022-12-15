By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are on the edge of their seats right now as they await the results of Stephen Curry’s MRI. The GOAT shooter was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. There’s no word yet on how long Curry will be out of action, but at this point, the Dubs are remaining positive.

ESPN reporter Kendra Andrews provided a timely update on the next crucial step Curry will need to take amid this concerning development and how the Warriors have been treating the entire situation:

“Steph should be getting that MRI sometime in the next few hours out in Philadelphia where they’re gonna be playing tomorrow night,” Andrews said on Thursday. “Right now, the Warriors are just trying to remain optimistic while they await for those scans.”

NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski earlier reported that Curry is expected to “miss a few weeks” with this injury, and it seems like the Warriors are now operating under this presumption. Steph’s injury looked bad right after it happened, but it seems that the former back-to-back MVP — as well as the Warriors — have dodged a major bullet here.

“There’s a feeling that this isn’t going to be a months-long or even more doubtfully, season-ending injury,” Andrews added. “They’re hoping that it’s just a weeks-long or maybe a couple of weeks-long injury.”

Stephen Curry’s status moving forward will rely heavily on the results of the said MRI scans. It has already been determined that he will miss time because of this injury. What the Warriors are nervously waiting on now is whether or not this will be a lengthy spell on the sidelines.