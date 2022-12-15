By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The first two months of 2022-23 have been far tougher for the Golden State Warriors than anyone imagined. If Stephen Curry is out for an extended period, though, the 14-15 defending champions might still have new depths to reach.

Curry left his team’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday late in the third quarter, in obvious pain after awkwardly bending his shoulder while trying for a swipe-down steal. The Warriors called timeout immediately after the incident, and Curry was ruled out for the game’s remainder a few minutes later, once he’d already retreated to the locker room.

Steve Kerr provided an update on the reigning Finals MVP after the game, noting that the severity of Curry’s injury will be revealed by a Wednesday MRI. The only ray of hope here? The always-sunny Curry was apparently in typically good spirits after the game.

Steve Kerr provided an update on Steph Curry's injury 🔽 pic.twitter.com/eIaEJqA01l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

Curry had 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists at the time of his exit, scoring half the Warriors’ points during a disastrous first 24 minutes. He spearheaded a comeback early in the third quarter, guiding Golden State on a 20-1 run that got the score within five points after his team trailed 75-54 at intermission.

Curry, obviously, is among the most indispensable players in the NBA. He entered Wednesday’s action not just playing perhaps the best basketball of his career and staking his claim for a third MVP, but ranking top-five in net on-off rating. The Warriors are a whopping 19.8 points per 100 possessions better with Curry on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, perfectly in line with a years-long trend indicating his singular value.

The Warriors’ next game on a long, arduous road trip is Friday against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.