The Golden State Warriors' collapse from its dynastic reign is starting to look evident now. But, there was a point where everything shifted prior to Stephen Curry losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA Free Agency. It was not when Draymond Green started being very aggressive in their 2023-24 nor was it starting Brandin Podziemski over the second Splash Brother. Instead, former Milwaukee Bucks player Brandon Jennings posits that the deterioration started when Jordan Poole was still around.

A collapse that happened in front of Stephen Curry

Issues in team chemistry are nothing new in the league. A lot of teams experience it. But, it does lead to great collapses and heartbreaking departures just like the one that the Stephen Curry-led Warriors are experiencing at the moment with Klay Thompson's situation. A focal point in this backslide into no longer being a championship front-runner was Draymond Green throwing a punch to Jordan Poole during practice.

Brandon Jennings outlined why this was the moment that the Warriors fell from grace, via The Gilbert Arenas Show.

“The Warriors have been cooked since the punch. To be honest, the dynasty has been over since that punch. It just took a whole lot out of the team. I don't think they have ever been right since then either,” the former Bucks star declared.

The ex-Bucks player could be right. Admittedly, Green has outlined that he had some issues with being punctual during his practices with the Warriors. He was trying to avoid Poole at the time because of what happened. Since then, Poole was sent to the Washington Wizards and Green got more aggressive in his style of play. He then incurred penalties for putting Rudy Gobert into a headlock and swinging on Jusuf Nurkic.

While Jordan Poole may have already departed from the Warriors system, the cracks were still there. Moreover, they no longer had the same scoring production off the bench to help Stephen Curry net wins. It also added more pressure for Klay Thompson to step up. When he didn't, Brandin Podziemski had to take over. All of this became apparent when they then heartbreakingly lost to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Warriors' plan to get back up

With Thompson heading to the Mavericks, the Warriors are still planning to remain competitive such that they retain Curry. So far, Gui Santos is headed to the NBA G League such that they are able to get some more wiggle room in the main roster. Moreover, Lester Quinones is now going to be a staple in the Warriors rotation. The front office has signed him to an NBA contract.

The Warriors are also getting another two-way contract guy in Pat Spencer. Lastly, Cory Joseph and some cash considerations were shipped to the Indiana Pacers in favor of getting draft considerations.

There are a lot of things that they need to change such that they get back into championship form. However, if any franchise will find themselves out of this, it has to be the Warriors. A lot of good things are still ahead despite the ages of their stars.