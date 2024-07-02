The Golden State Warriors are going through one of the biggest transition periods in franchise history. Longtime shooting guard Klay Thompson is heading to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team sign-and-trade deal. Fans are sad to see Thompson leave the Dubs and are equally as frustrated with the returns from his trade.

Thompson joined the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract. In exchange, Dallas sent Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets, and the Warriors received two second-round picks. It is great that Golden State received something for Thompson's departure, but fans do not think is it enough. Here is what some fans commented under Shams Charania's report from the Dubs' return pieces:

“Woohoo we got two second-round picks for a franchise legend!” one user commented.

“They waited too long. Could have gotten more value if they would have been willing to trade him at any point before this,” another user criticized.

“Mike Dunleavy getting cooked in the negotiations room” another claimed.

Despite the overwhelming disappointment with the Warriors receiving just two second-round picks for Thompson, one fan looked at the situation positively.

“Ya'll looking at this all wrong… no bigger fan of Klay than me. However, we got [De'Anthony] Melton, who plays great defense. Klay [is] limited. [Melton] shoots 39 percent from three. He's 26. Klay [is] 35. We got two picks for trade capital and 16 million trade money which means we can be in the Lauri [Markkanen] sweepstakes,” the fan explained.

Golden State and De'Anthony Melton agreed to a $12.8 million contract shortly after the Klay Thompson trade. As mentioned, Melton is a stout two-way player who should help make up ground for Thompson's departure. Moreover, the Dubs could make more moves before the summer ends.

How will Warriors proceed forward after Klay Thompson's departure?

If there was one person who wanted Thompson to come back to the Dubs, it was Stephen Curry. Curry defended his longtime back-court mate after his infamous 0-for-10 shooting night against the Sacramento Kings in the Warriors' 2024 NBA Play-In game.

“Everybody's gonna talk about one game and I know he wanted to play better, but we go through so much over 82 games, and the fact that he was able to turn his season around with a new role, adjusting to coming off the bench for a long period and then back in the starting lineup, really just having fun playing basketball and being at peace out there,” Curry said, per ClutchPoints' Jack Winter.

“I'm more worried about that because I know he's a true champion, and we all prepare ourselves to play our best when the lights are bright. When it doesn't happen, nobody needs to tell you anything. Because all we wanna do is win. Numbers aside, that's the only thing that matters,” Curry added.

Despite Curry's praise, Thompson decided a change in scenery was best. He joins Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in an attempt to bring another championship to the Dallas Mavericks. It is tough to see the longtime Splash Brother leave the Bay, but his accomplishments will not be forgotten.