Before Klay Thompson played his first game in Golden State since joining the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors made sure to recognize him with a tribute video. After the video, Stephen Curry was supposed to say a few words about his former Splash Brother, but Thompson made sure he didn't do it.

Draymond Green explained the details on his podcast, and why Curry was fired up during the game.

“By the time Steph came in the game last night he was pissed. As soon as I texted him, he called me right away and I tried to stir the pot a little bit,” Green said. “I’m stirring the pot, ‘It ain’t no my Splash Brother, nah.' I’m stirring the pot. So I pissed Steph off, he was like yeah I talked to Klay last night because Steph was supposed to speak before the game. He was like ‘I called Raymond and told him I’m not speaking, I just need to lock in on the game, so I’m not speaking and I talked to Klay about it.' He tried to check in with Klay about something else and Klay ghosted him, so he got pissed and here we go.”

Curry sure was fired up because he finished with 30 points and hit a dagger three-pointer to seal the game for the Warriors at the end.

Stephen Curry explains scrapped Klay Thompson pregame speech

After the game, Stephen Curry explained his decision on not doing a pregame speech after Klay Thompson's tribute video.

“It was pretty apparent that when I got out here for two-line layups, and after the tribute video, they [were] going to speak loud enough,” Curry said. “So, it's obviously not about me. It's about what he meant to the Bay area, to our franchise, to all the fans that got to watch him from 2011 to this past year, and I think it was really well done from the organization's standpoint, the fans did their thing. And, me and Draymond [Green] got to be a part of the standing ovation that he deserved.”

The fans did indeed give Thompson a standing ovation, and they made sure to let them know how grateful they were for him while he was there.