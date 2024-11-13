It was the perfect night for fans of the Golden State Warriors. Not only did they give franchise legend Klay Thompson an incredibly warm reception upon his return to Chase Center for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, they also saw their team come out on top in a thrilling contest, 120-117, thanks to a fourth-quarter explosion from Stephen Curry.

Curry scored all of the Warriors' final 12 points to turn a four-point deficit into a three-point victory, and he proved that he's ever the incredible competitor with the way he busted out the “night-night” celebration after he drilled a dagger triple right in the grill of Mavericks center Dereck Lively II.

In the first half, however, Curry found himself being one-upped by his former Splash Brother in Thompson. Thompson, in the middle of the second quarter, had a stretch where he made two consecutive triples, and in turn, he proceeded to pay homage to Curry by busting out a shimmy of his own. But in the end, it was the Warriors star that had the last laugh.

“He knows better than that,” Curry said of Thompson's decision to unleash the shimmy during his postgame interview with TNT courtside reporter Allie LaForce.

Of course, this is all just playful banter from Curry to Thompson. The careers of those two will forever be intertwined, with both Splash Brothers making each other better throughout the course of the 13 years they shared together as the cornerstones of the Warriors dynasty.

But Curry is a different animal, and he only seems to rise up a level every time a taunt, regardless of whether or not it is playful, is directed towards him. Thompson, of all people, should know this. But Thompson is a gamer, and so is Curry, and in the end, it was the Warriors star that came out on top.

Stephen Curry saves the Warriors… again

It looked as though the game was going to get away from the Warriors as they fell behind by seven to the Mavericks with a little over four minutes to go in the game. Their offense was in disarray, and Curry even missed his first three shots of the fourth quarter as the Dallas built a bit of a comfortable lead considering the context of the game.

However, the Mavericks made the big mistake of letting Curry get into a rhythm. He got his touch off a pull-up to pull the Warriors to within four, 114-110, and then on the ensuing possession, he unleashed a 28-foot three-point bomb to cut the Mavericks' lead to one.

Curry wasn't finished there, however. He knifed his way into the lane to give the Warriors a 115-114 lead, and then as an encore, he took Dereck Lively II to school and made a dagger three-pointer to extend their lead to four. Curry was clearly into the moment, as he implored the crowd to roar in celebration as the Dubs inched closer and closer to their ninth victory of the season in 11 tries.