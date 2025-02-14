The Golden State Warriors are planning on signing Kevin Knox II to a contract following the All-Star break, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Knox, 25, will first be signing a 10-day contract with Golden State to fill one of their vacant roster spots, as first reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. After originally signing him to a Summer League contract, Knox has since remained with the Dubs by playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

There, he has averaged 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three-point range in 28 total games. At 6'7″ on the wing, Knox will provide the Warriors with another lengthy wing who could be a surprise scorer to many around the league given his development over the last year in the G League.

Knox entered the league as the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He spent the first three years of his career with the Knicks before being traded with a first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 for Cam Reddish. Since then, Knox has spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.

Last season in Detroit, Knox averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor in 31 games.

Entering the All-Star break, only 12 players are on the Dubs' active roster after recently converting rookie center Quinten Post from a two-way contract to a standard deal. Post has been excellent as of late for the Warriors, averaging 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range since the start of February.

The NBA allows teams to remain below the 14-player roster minimum requirement for for a maximum of 28 days across the entire season, which is why Golden State will need to add at least two more players after the All-Star break. Knox will fill one of these spots, and the Warriors will continue to explore other options for their final roster spot to remain below their first apron hard cap.

This organization has been very patient in regards to utilizing their remaining roster spots since they are just $1.3 million from the first apron and can't exceed this mark. As a result, the remaining space will be utilized using prorated contracts, hence why the Warriors will be waiting until after the All-Star break to sign Knox.

A 10-day contract for Knox, plus another player signing a 10-day contract, would bring the Warriors to 14 players on their roster.