The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent forward Kevin Knox, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

After recently waiving Daeqwon Plowden and signing second-round pick Quinten Post to a two-way contract, the Warriors now bring in Knox, who will compete for an actual roster spot in training camp.

Knox, 25, was the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. After spending the first three seasons of his career in New York, Knox was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He then spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season before returning to Detroit last year.

In a total of 31 games with the Pistons during the 2023-24 season, Knox averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. This summer, the forward played for the Warriors in NBA Summer League, averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor. Knox was Golden State's best performer in the four games he participated in.

After signing Knox to his training camp deal, the Warriors now have 20 players on their roster entering training camp. However, only 13 players have guaranteed deals, as Gui Santos' contract is non-guaranteed.

Kevin Knox's chances of earning Warriors roster spot

A lot has changed for the Warriors this offseason. Aside from losing Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, the Warriors made some key additions to their roster in De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. While Stephen Curry remains the face of the organization, Golden State is running out of opportunities to compete for another title with the sharpshooter still running the show.

The Warriors are not prepared to sit back and see their championship status disappear, which is why it is expected that the team will be aggressive on the trade market throughout the regular season leading up to February's trade deadline. After all, the Warriors did go after two big stars in Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this summer, so it shouldn't come as a shock if they look to pull off yet another big-time trade.

In regards to training camp, the Warriors are still evaluating their needs. Knox, who has shown flashes of his shooting and rebounding potential on the wing, could be a player that winds up fitting in with the way Golden State plays. This is especially true if he can prove to make a difference defensively in training camp.

Along with Knox, the Warriors have also signed Blake Hinson and Jackson Rowe to training camp contracts. Post, Reece Beekman, and Pat Spencer occupy the team's three two-way roster spots. It is worth noting that Knox is not two-way eligible, meaning that he will either be waived by the team or sign a standard contract by the end of camp. In order for the Warriors to assign him to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, Santa Cruz will need to acquire his rights from the Rip City Remix, who are the G League affiliates of the Portland Trail Blazers.

At this time, it is safe to assume that the Warriors are giving Knox a chance to prove himself because of what he showed over the summer. Golden State has had success finding diamonds in the rough during training camp before, so perhaps they will find something none of Knox's previous teams were able to.