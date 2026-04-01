Less than two months after announcing the 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band began their latest venture in style with a 27-song setlist in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Like most of Springsteen's shows, there were some surprises. He paid homage to Minneapolis icon Prince by performing “Purple Rain,” a song he had only covered three times prior, for the first time since May 14, 2016.

Additionally, the first two songs were broadcast for free on YouTube and other platforms. Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked the show off with a cover of The Temptations' “War.” They hadn't played it since 2003.

This immediately led to a rousing rendition of “Born in the U.S.A.” The Boss doesn't generally perform it in America, but this tour's mission statement may have given him a reason to.

Born in the U.S.A. live in Minneapolis @springsteen pic.twitter.com/WDXOAfDxj8 — Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) April 1, 2026

One notable omission from the setlist was “Thunder Road.” Born to Run's opener is usually a staple of his sets, but it didn't make the cut. Perhaps it will be incorporated in a future show.

Luckily, Springsteen is known for changing up the setlist night-to-night. So, if your favorite song wasn't performed during the opening show, there's a chance it's played at another show.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's full 2026 tour debut show setlist

Below is the full setlist from Springsteen and the E Street Band's premiere show at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2026.

“War” (The Temptations cover; with Tom Morello)

“Born in the U.S.A.” (with Tom Morello)

“Death to My Hometown” (with Tom Morello)

“No Surrender”

“Darkness on the Edge of Town”

“Streets of Minneapolis”

“The Promised Land”

“Out in the Street”

“Hungry Heart”

“Youngstown”

“Murder Incorporated”

“American Skin (41 Shots)” (with Tom Morello)

“Long Walk Home” (with Tom Morello)

“House of a Thousand Guitars”

“My City of Ruins”

“Because the Night”

“Wrecking Ball”

“The Rising”

“The Ghost of Tom Joad” (with Tom Morello)

“Badlands” (with Tom Morello)

“Land of Hope and Dreams” (with Tom Morello)

Encore