Less than two months after announcing the 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band began their latest venture in style with a 27-song setlist in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Like most of Springsteen's shows, there were some surprises. He paid homage to Minneapolis icon Prince by performing “Purple Rain,” a song he had only covered three times prior, for the first time since May 14, 2016.
Purple Rain x @springsteen in Minneapolis ☔️ pic.twitter.com/TeV5CRp4nu
— Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) April 1, 2026
Additionally, the first two songs were broadcast for free on YouTube and other platforms. Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked the show off with a cover of The Temptations' “War.” They hadn't played it since 2003.
This immediately led to a rousing rendition of “Born in the U.S.A.” The Boss doesn't generally perform it in America, but this tour's mission statement may have given him a reason to.
Born in the U.S.A. live in Minneapolis @springsteen pic.twitter.com/WDXOAfDxj8
— Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) April 1, 2026
One notable omission from the setlist was “Thunder Road.” Born to Run's opener is usually a staple of his sets, but it didn't make the cut. Perhaps it will be incorporated in a future show.
Luckily, Springsteen is known for changing up the setlist night-to-night. So, if your favorite song wasn't performed during the opening show, there's a chance it's played at another show.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's full 2026 tour debut show setlist
Below is the full setlist from Springsteen and the E Street Band's premiere show at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2026.
- “War” (The Temptations cover; with Tom Morello)
- “Born in the U.S.A.” (with Tom Morello)
- “Death to My Hometown” (with Tom Morello)
- “No Surrender”
- “Darkness on the Edge of Town”
- “Streets of Minneapolis”
- “The Promised Land”
- “Out in the Street”
- “Hungry Heart”
- “Youngstown”
- “Murder Incorporated”
- “American Skin (41 Shots)” (with Tom Morello)
- “Long Walk Home” (with Tom Morello)
- “House of a Thousand Guitars”
- “My City of Ruins”
- “Because the Night”
- “Wrecking Ball”
- “The Rising”
- “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (with Tom Morello)
- “Badlands” (with Tom Morello)
- “Land of Hope and Dreams” (with Tom Morello)
Encore
- “Born to Run”
- “Bobby Jean”
- “Dancing in the Dark”
- “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (with Tom Morello)
- “Purple Rain” (Prince cover; with Tom Morello)
- “Chimes of Freedom” (Bob Dylan cover; with Tom Morello)