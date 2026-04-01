They don't call it a “suicide dive” for nothing, as WWE star Iyo Sky learned, nearly suffering a scary injury during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

She faced Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez during the Mar. 30, 2026, edition of RAW. At one point, Sky attempted a suicide dive on Asuka, who was watching the match from ringside.

However, Sky's leg got caught on the rope, and she fell, landing on her head/neck. A fan caught the moment on video from their seat, and you can hear their audible gasp when she fell. One fan can be heard repeatedly saying, “Oh no,” in the background.

Crazy angle. Iyo is very lucky. Also, do your neck bridges, kids. pic.twitter.com/sb2Zx3Tx2r — Danny (@dajosc11) April 1, 2026

Sky looked extremely wobbly when she got up. Even Kairi Sane, who is technically a heel, looked concerned for Sky. It's unclear if she was just in character, though.

A fan called Sky “very lucky” that she didn't seriously injure her neck. While Sky appeared somewhat out of it upon getting up, she finished the match, losing to Rodriguez.

Is Iyo Sky okay after her scary fall on WWE RAW?

Sky took to Instagram to reassure her fans following the botch. She thanked fans for their “cheers” during her match, and she conceded that this year's path to WrestleMania has been “tougher” than ever.

However, she is not going to “give up,” and she promised to “continue to give it my all, no matter what.” So, it appears she will continue wrestling in the lead-up to WrestleMania 42, which begins on Apr. 18.

By all accounts, it appears Sky is okay and will continue doing her thing. That is great news, as Sky is one of the most popular stars in the company.

She doesn't have a WrestleMania match yet. It's unknown who she will face at the show, but she is too popular to miss it. More than likely, her match will involve Asuka and Sane.