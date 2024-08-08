Stephen Curry's former teammate Quinn Cook recently claimed that the Golden State Warriors GOAT can easily beat Dwyane Wade on any occasion. Cook made these bold claims on Dwight Howard's podcast Above The Rim. Howard, alongside his newfound Taiwan basketball buddies Cook and DeMarcus Cousins, discussed which lineup of NBA stars could beat Team USA's Redeem Team.

When Cook was asked about who was going to play against Wade, he pitted Curry against him. Howard and Cousins found his answer humorous and pointed out that Curry is too small for Wade. However, Cook firmly believes that his former teammate is superior to the Miami Heat legend.

I got Steph,” Cook said. “D-Wade no parts of Steph. Quinn Cook: "[Dwyane Wade] don’t want no parts of Steph [Curry].” DeMarcus Cousins: “This is the 3rd best shooting guard of all time.” QC: “I’m talking about the number 1 point guard of all time.” DC: “Over Magic [Johnson]?” (via @DH12abovetherim/ YT)pic.twitter.com/85tauPcyde — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2024

Stephen Curry vs Dwyane Wade – Comparing the two NBA legends

Dwight Howard discussed which team of NBA players would beat the Redeem Team. With Quinn Cook pitting Stephen Curry against Dwyane Wade, it makes us wonder what their matchup would look like in their primes.

Wade was part of the Redeem Team in 2008. That was arguably his prime year. After winning the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics, Wade proceeded to notch his career high in points per game with an average of 30.2 in the 2008-09 NBA season.

Now the next question is, was Curry's prime up to par with Wade's? Arguably, the 2015-16 season was Steph's best year. He won his second consecutive NBA season MVP award, he helped the Golden State Warriors beat the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' 72-10 record with a 73-9 record, and he made his second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. Curry averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and a career-high 2.1 steals per game.

As for 2008-09 Wade, he finished the season with 30.2 points, 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He was one of the finalists for both the NBA regular season MVP award and the Defensive Player of the Year award. Despite not winning any of those titles, it was clear that Wade was a versatile player and a menacing figure to deal with.

Comparing prime Curry and prime Wade's numbers, they're almost identical. The only major differences in their stats are their shooting percentages. It's no secret that Curry is one of, if not the greatest shooter of all time. With that in mind, it's safe to say that Steph could easily outscore Wade. However, it would be easier than done given how prime Wade could effortlessly lockdown an opponent.

To sum everything up, it's honestly a tough call. Both players are great and could easily outdo each other. It'll all come down to who wants to win more.