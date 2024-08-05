In his new role as broadcaster at the Paris Olympics, Dwyane Wade is learning how important it is to be quick on his feet. He is being further tested in that regard after being asked to rank the nicknames of Team USA stars, a couple of which hold a special place in his heart.

Without knowing the nicknames ahead of time, the Hall of Fame guard and Miami Heat legend had to slot them in order from 1-5. Just as he is expected to do in the booth alongside play-by-by commentator Noah Eagle, Wade had to exercise foresight on a moment's notice. As a result, he may have actually shortchanged his own memorable monikers.

It is no surprise that LeBron James found himself at the top of this impromptu list, especially considering the specificity of the LeCaptain America nickname. It is the only one of the possible choices that was conceived for the 2024 Olympic Games, and as such, is a logical choice for No. 1. Conversely, a mundane label like “Ant” for rising superstar Anthony Edwards is predictably going to land at the bottom. Perhaps the more well-known “Ant-Man” could have gained more favor with Wade.

Kevin Durant is Slim Reaper of course, a nickname he has had a complicated relationship with over the years. The 35-year-old has long inflicted terror on his opponents during his Team USA career, making incredible Olympics history in the star-studded squad's win against Puerto Rico on Saturday. As the accolades pile up, so too does the panache of Slim Reaper.

Dwyane Wade earned quite the reputation during his stellar NBA career

The remaining two nicknames belong to No. 3 himself. D-Wade is self-explanatory yet still catchy. Flash might be a bit tougher to grasp for those who do not know its origins. All-time great center and owner of many sobriquets, Shaquille O'Neal, gave Wade the speedy superhero's name after seeing him steal the ball and break loose for a drive while they were on the Heat together. Considering he was known as Superman, it is all too fitting to dub his running mate a fellow Justice League member.

In any case, Dwyane Wade is clearly enjoying himself at the Olympics. While nothing has been announced, this gig could potentially land him a regular role in NBC's coverage of the NBA, which is set to resume in 2025 after a 20-year-plus hiatus.

As for Team USA, the mission remains the same– maintain its preeminent basketball status at the Paris Olympics. Maybe a few more nicknames will be born before this latest quest for Gold concludes. Wade will be on the call when the Americans square off with Brazil on Tuesday.