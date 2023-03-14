A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Gary Payton II has yet to play a single minute for the Golden State Warriors since his highly-controversial NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. The trade nearly fell apart at the last minute after the Warriors learned about a core injury that apparently, the Blazers failed to disclose during their negotiations. This same injury has kept the 30-year-old from making his (second) debut for the Dubs, but at this point, it appears that GP2 is getting closer.

The Warriors announced on Monday that Payton is “making good progress” on his road to recovery. He is expected to be re-evaluated in 10 days’ time, which should determine a potential target date for his return to action:

Gary Payton II injury update: pic.twitter.com/iqp61yldzQ — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2023

It currently remains unclear when Gary Payton II will actually be able to suit up again for the Warriors. However, he does seem to be getting closer. It has been a slow process for the 6-foot-3 point guard, and in the meantime, Dub Nation will need to exercise patience as they await GP2’s comeback.

At this point, it doesn’t sound like Payton will be able to make much of an impact on the Warriors in the regular season. Even if he returns in two weeks’ time, Golden State is probably going to ease him back into action, and he could be on some sort of minutes limit early on.

Be that as it may, GP2 should be a force for the Warriors come playoff time, which is exactly why the Dubs brought him back in the first place.