A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors botched their chance to close out their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. With Stephen Curry and Co. up 3-2 in the series, they had a golden opportunity to end this opening-round encounter with a win on their home floor. Instead, it was the Kings who stepped up in Game 6, resulting in a 118-99 victory for the road team.

It was a failed opportunity for the Warriors, and fans were quick to point this out. Unfortunately for him, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo saw his name dragged into Golden State’s loss amid the former back-to-back MVP’s now-infamous “failure” comments pertaining to Milwaukee’s shocking series loss to the Miami Heat.

Kendrick Pekins, who himself hasn’t been shy about calling our Antetokounmpo for his remarks, was one of the first to make the savage reference to the Warriors’ loss on Friday night:

Warriors getting smoked on your home court in a Game 6 isn’t a failure… it’s actually a baby step in the right direction towards success!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 29, 2023

Warrior fans…don’t fret. Tonight’s loss and failure to close out the series, wasn’t a failure at all. It’s a building block. Something to learn from. Do not fret — JP – The Wholesome Truth Teller (@jay_pea619) April 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blown out on your home court with a chance to close the series but this is not a failure because @Giannis_An34 said failure doesn’t exist. So the Warriors didn’t really lose. — Charles MEANgus (@brokeninterval) April 29, 2023

warriors 1st round exit, BUT “There’s no failure in sports. It’s steps to success.” https://t.co/U0WBTcfEhG — jennn (@jennyrubyjjane) April 29, 2023

In case you missed it, this was Giannis’ full quote after he was asked if he felt the Bucks’ season was a failure following their Game 5 loss to Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Wednesday:

“It’s not a failure, it’s steps to success. There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? … There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. … That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win,” Giannis said.

Antetokounmpo has taken a lot of stick for his comments, and they have now transcended to the Warriors losing Game 6 against the Kings. The only difference is that Golden State lives to fight another day in Game 7 on Sunday, while Giannis will have no other choice but to watch the playoffs from the comfort of his own home.