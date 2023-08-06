While there are a lot of people questioning the Golden State Warriors' decision to trade for Chris Paul this offseason, Klay Thompson firmly believes they made the right move.

The Warriors decided to part ways with Jordan Poole in order to acquire Paul from the Washington Wizards. Golden State also gave away Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick, a protected 2030 first-round pick and cash considerations in order to pull off the trade for the veteran playmaker.

With CP3 already 38 years old and considering his injury history in the playoffs, many expressed doubts that he'll be an impactful addition to the Dubs. Even former Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins shared his skepticism about the trade, noting that he “didn't understand” the move at all. Cousins also expressed his belief that Paul won't really elevate Golden State given the stage he's at in his career.

Despite those talks, though, Thompson doesn't agree with the narrative and showed his support to his new teammate. Thompson also reminded everyone how CP3 elevated the team's he joined–such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns–and transformed them into winning teams.

“We're lucky. That's one of the greatest players ever. He's Top 75. He's elevated every franchise he ran the point for,” Thompson said on the Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“And me as a shooter, I'm excited. I just know CP's gonna put it right here [on his hands], on the seams. He's gonna set me up nicely. I'm gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night. And he's a winner. I've played against him so many times, you see how competitive he is. He'll do anything to win. That's the vibe we want.”

Klay Thompson definitely has every reason to be optimistic about Chris Paul's addition to the Warriors. While the concerns are understandable since CP3 plays a different style of basketball than that of the Dubs', it shouldn't be forgotten that he's one of the smartest players in the NBA.

Sure there might be a learning curve for him as he joins the Dubs, but it's definitely wrong to count him out early. If there's anyone who can help bring a different dynamic to the Warriors and improve them, Paul is surely one of them.