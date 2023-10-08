The Golden State Warriors won't have to make a major decision on their starting lineup just yet. That was the major question the Warriors had to answer heading into the 2023-24 season. While the injury to Draymond Green is not a good thing for the Warriors, it's at least bought them some time before they have to make some serious decisions. For now, the Warriors starting lineup includes Chris Paul alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. The Warriors will monitor Green's injury and he is expected to undergo another evaluation one week from this coming Monday as per C.J Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle.

No updates on Draymond Green beyond what we already know: lots of work on the stationary bike and in the weight room. Green (ankle) will be re-evaluated one week from Monday. — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) October 7, 2023

As per Holmes, Draymond Green is currently limited to only stationary work and weight room work for the Warriors as he recovers from an ankle injury. Green suffered the injury during a pickup game in the days leading up to training camp.

This past season, Green was incredibly durable for the Warriors. He suited up in 73 games, all starts, in 31.5 minutes per game. He averaged 8.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 52.7 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the playoffs, Green averaged 9.4 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He came off the bench in three of the Warriors 12 playoff games.

The Warriors need a healthy Green if they want to regain their status as championship contenders.