On the heels of a Steph Curry return, the Golden State Warriors have made a roster addition to aid their playoff push. The Warriors have signed Lester Quinones to a 10-day contract, via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Signing Quinones gives the Warriors 15 players on their roster for the first time this season. While it gives Quinones an opportunity, it also gives Golden State some added roster flexibility.

Both Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome are on two-way contracts, meaning they’re only allowed to be active for 50 NBA games and 90 games total between the G-League. Lamb has played in 47 NBA contests while Jerome has played in 40.

However, if a team has 15 players on their roster, two-way players are allowed to play up to 100 games between the NBA and G-League, Anthony Slater of The Athletic points out. Signing Quinones means both Lamb and Jerome can remain active.

Golden State is still trying to figure out their final playoff roster configuration. Both Lamb and Jerome are in contention for their deal to be converted from a two-way to a standard contract. With Quinones now in the fold, the Warriors have more time to evaluate both Lamb and Jerome.

That doesn’t mean that Lester Quinones is in Golden State just to fill roster space. In 21 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Quinones has averaged 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and five assists per game. He’ll now have an opportunity to prove himself at the NBA level with Golden State.

The Warriors are currently fifth in the Western Conference with their 32-30 record. Golden State will hope their shrewd roster maneuver will lead to more bench clarity come postseason.