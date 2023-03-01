The Golden State Warriors have somehow managed to climb to the 5th seed in the Western Conference despite not having Stephen Curry in the lineup. The Warriors’ star point guard hasn’t played since February 5 after suffering a leg injury,

Nonetheless, he should be heading back to the lineup sometime soon, and there is a plan that should have everybody excited (h/t Shams Charania).

"The goal is for the Warriors to continue to get him some more contact, some more scrimmages this week, next week…"@ShamsCharania with the latest on Steph Curry's injury#RunItBack

“The goal is for the Warriors to continue to get him some more contact, some more scrimmages this week, next week…”

This means that Stephen Curry is progressing well and getting that much closer to a return to action, although the Warriors most likely don’t want to rush it.

Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update as well on Wednesday, providing more optimism: “There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4.”

Stephen Curry’s Injury Details

Stephen Curry suffered left knee and leg injuries at the beginning of the month and was ruled out for multiple weeks. After the All-Star Break, the Warriors provided an update and said he was making “good progress” in hopes of returning to the court soon.

Now, the Warriors reportedly have this plan rolled out, and it’s terrific news for a team that has missed their star player. In his absence, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have stepped up, and they have gone 3-1 since the All-Star Break.

Warriors’ Upcoming Schedule

The Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, and the Clippers have gone 0-3 since acquiring Russell Westbrook. After that, Golden State faces a somewhat difficult stretch with games against the Lakers, Bucks, Grizzlies, Suns, and Clippers again and also games with the Thunder and Pelicans thrown in during that time.

The next few weeks could make or break the Warriors’ playoff hopes, although it does look like Curry will be working towards a return very soon.