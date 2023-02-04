The Golden State Warriors will return home on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks after a brief, three-game road trip during which they went 1-2. Against the Mavs, it’s possible that they might not have their star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, As per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry is listed as probable with a leg injury, Thompson is listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness and Green is listed as questionable with a right calf injury. In Green’s case, he missed the Warriors last game against the Nuggets as the he experienced tightness in his calf.

Draymond Green is questionable tomorrow against the Mavericks with that right calf tightness. Klay Thompson questionable with a non-COVID illness. Steph Curry probable with a lower left leg contusion. Fell hard vs Nuggets. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2023

This season, Stephen Curry has been averaging 29.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists with shooting splits of 49.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the three-point line. Klay Thompson has been averaging 21.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists with shooting splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent shooting from three-point range. Draymond Green has been averaging 7.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists with shooting splits of 51.4 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range.

Curry, Thompson and Green have continued their roles as the Warriors leaders this season as they try and mount a title defense despite their uneven play. The Warriors are currently at .500 at 26-26 and they sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings which would be good enough for one of the play-in spots. They are only one game back though from the sixth seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and making the playoffs outright.