The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-year contract agreement with 2022 draft pick and Brazlian forward Gui Santos.

The Golden State Warriors are off to a fast start during the 2023-24 season at 5-2 overall. Stephen Curry is looking like an early season MVP favorite and defensively, Golden State has looked impressive compared to what they were a season ago. Amid their early season success, the Warriors have been facing some decisions on what to do with their roster.

After making roster cuts and adjustments ahead of the season, Golden State entered the year with 13 players on their active roster, which is below the 14-player minimum roster requirement. The NBA allows teams a two-week grace period to come to a decision on how to fill their 14th roster spot and it appears as if the Warriors have made their decision.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Warriors have agreed to a three-year contract with 2022 second-round pick Gui Santos. Drafted 55th overall by Golden State last year, Santos takes Golden State to the minimum 14-player roster mark.

During the 2022-23 season, Santos played for and worked with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League, averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 26 total games. Just this past offseason, Santos played with the Warriors at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in four total games.

Based on what ESPN's Bobby Marks reports, the Warriors will be adding Santos to their roster by using the second-round pick exception. While they only have the ability to sign a player to the veteran's minimum, as Marks notes, the Warriors have been granted an exception since Santos was drafted in the second-round.

Santos, 21, is expected to remain in Santa Cruz and the G League for the vast majority of the 2022-23 season.