Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet in Monday’s contest against the Houston Rockets. He scored 8 points — on 4-for-4 shooting from the field — grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out seven assists in a game the Warriors went on to win by a final score of 121-108. So when the Warriors visit the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night to play Christian Wood, Josh Green, and the Dallas Mavericks, every Warriors fan under the sun will want to know: Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?

Draymond Green injury status vs. Mavericks

The Warriors have Green listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with right wrist soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Kevon Looney (low back soreness) is also probable to play for Golden State.

Green, 33, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star is scoring the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Green’s current 52.8% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Warriors to beat the Mavericks on the road on Wednesday, regardless of if Green is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors haven’t played well on the road all season, as they own an 8-29 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is probably.