The James Wiseman hype train is about to leave the station yet again. The 7-foot center showed off some of his immense athleticism during the Golden State Warriors’ debut preseason contest during the Japan Games 2022.

Wiseman didn’t pick a small fry target to put on a poster either, jamming it on 7’3″ big man Kristaps Porzingis:

James Wiseman was the best player on the floor in his time on the court. He was one of just three players for the Warriors who played over 20 minutes of action, alongside Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. In just a shade under 24 minutes, he tallied 20 points and nine rebounds on a stellar 8-for-11 shooting clip. It’s no surprise he barely missed given that a handful of those baskets were powerful slams at the rim.

He also connected on a sweet pick-and-roll play with Stephen Curry for an easy highlight stuff:

James Wiseman adds another dimension to the Warriors attack that they’ve been sorely missing. With Draymond Green undersized while also getting up there in age and Kevon Looney limited in his athletic ability and upside, Wiseman brings a dynamic skill set to the center position that Golden State has never had since the Stephen Curry era began.

The promise for him to do this has been there since day one, but injuries have kept him from truly showing it off early in his career. With the Warriors exhibiting the utmost caution with their prized youngster, this could be the season that he rewards them for their patience.