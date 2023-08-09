The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree in the Kerr family. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's son, Nick Kerr, was promoted to the head coaching position for the Warriors' G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Nick was previously Santa Cruz Warriors' assistant coach for two seasons.

The promotion comes after Seth Cooper moved up to run Golden State's player development program. “The Warriors are promoting Nick Kerr to head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors. He worked in the Spurs video room back in 2017-18. Moved to Warriors video room for three seasons. Worked in Santa Cruz as a G-League assistant last two seasons. He is Steve Kerr’s son. Replaces Seth Cooper, who now co-pilots the Warriors’ player development program,” per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Prior to joining the Santa Cruz Warriors, Kerr played basketball for both the University of San Diego and UC Berkeley before becoming a quality assurance assistant with the San Antonio Spurs after college. He then moved on to become a video coordinator with Golden State for four years before the Santa Cruz made him an assistant coach in 2021.

Nick will certainly have a great mentor as he takes on his first head coaching position. Steve has become one of the best NBA coaches in history as he has led the team to four NBA championships since taking over in 2014. He has also won five NBA titles as a player, and taken part in two of the most notable dynasties in NBA history. If Nick needs advice in his new role, he has an excellent role model to turn to.