Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stephen Curry is so good that he’s seemingly got the power to momentarily make opposing head coaches forget that they’re supposed to switch their fan mode off before a game against the Golden State Warriors. At least that was the case Friday night when the Utah Jazz, coached by Will Hardy, played the Warriors in the Bay Area.

Hardy admitted after the game that he sometimes had to figuratively slap himself in the face to stop being a spectator and be more of a head coach, as he should, during their 120-118 road loss to Stephen Curry and the Warriors (h/t Janie McCauley of the Associated Press).

Jazz coach Will Hardy admits he sometimes stops to watch Stephen Curry and has to “snap out of it” and remember to coach. Hardy says Curry keeps getting better from even 6-7 years ago. “He’s just as terrifying today as he was then.” pic.twitter.com/B4oX12yYor — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 26, 2022

Curry led the Warriors to get past the Jazz with a 33-point explosion. He shot 13 for 23 from the field and hit six 3-pointers on 13 attempts. Even when he’s not scoring, Curry still made a significant impact on the floor in the Jazz game for the Warriors, who have been benefiting for years from his ability to stretch the floor and discombobulate opposing defenses. Curry can singlehandedly ruin defensive game plans. Against the Jazz, the Warriors also got tremendous contributions from the likes of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Thompson finished with 20 points on 7 for 16 shooting with six 3-pointers. Wiggins, meanwhile, came up with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists. As a team, the Warriors shot 51.5 percent from the field.

Curry is aging finely in the NBA. At 34, he is averaging 31.7 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting from the field, so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. He also owns a ridiculous 69.1 TS% which is on track to be his best ever in a season in his NBA career.