The Golden State Warriors are stuck in limbo right now as they're 10th in the Western Conference and just took a brutal loss to the Miami Heat. After having a strong start to the season, the Warriors have had a hard time staying consistent, and it's obvious that they need more star power to win games.

Jeff Teague thinks that it's time to make some changes, and one of those changes includes Draymond Green.

“It’s time to just break the Warriors up, it ran it’s course,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast. “It started with Klay, once Klay left. Now it’s time to move on from Draymond. I love Dray but they got to load up, they’ve got to go young, they’re not about to win anything, it’s over with. Unless they are about to make some big trade and get another superstar or something. If they can’t do that, they might as well go young.

“Ask Steph does he want to be part of the rebuild, because you’re a legend. You can even ask Draymond, do y’all want to be a part of this rebuild, we’re going to go young. I’m sure Draymond is going to say I want to go compete and he can go wherever, the Lakers, or wherever, but right now it ain’t looking good.”

Green has mentioned that he probably has about two seasons left playing, and it's possible he would want to retire with the Warriors. If they do want to focus on their future and do it now, there's a chance that Green could be moved.

What should the Warriors do for their future?

It's obvious that the Warriors are trying to do anything they can to be a championship contender, as they've been on a mission to land a third star since the offseason. Their most recent pursuit was Jimmy Butler, and it's still not certain if they want to acquire him. For now, the Warriors have been trying to work with what they have, and that includes watching the growth of Jonathan Kuminga.

If the Warriors continue to lose and don't see any end road, they could look to go younger and focus on their future. It'll be interesting to see if Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would be a part of those plans and if they would still want to play on a team that doesn't look like they're contenders. Curry and Green look like they'll be on the Warriors until they're done playing, and it would be weird seeing them in different jerseys.