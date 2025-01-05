Miami Heat Forward Jimmy Butler might not go to the Golden State Warriors. However, the Warriors could also be interested in Nikola Vucevic, and head coach Steve Kerr echoed that sentiment. Before Golden State's Saturday game, he explained his rationale about where they stand in the trade market.

“For me, it's let's see what we can do these next few weeks,” Kerr said via Tim Kawakami on X. “Hopefully, we settle into this rotation and start shooting the ball better. I think with Dennis in the mix now, we have a chance to really be a great defensive team again like we were early in the year, and if we can put it together, then we may not need to do anything. But we definitely need to take this next month and really see what we have.”

Golden State is no stranger to making trade moves. After all, the Warriors traded for Dennis Schroder. Plus, the trade market has opened up substantially after Butler's exit. Still, Vucevic has been a hot name on the market. Furthermore, the Warriors don't have a true center, and Vucevic would be the answer.

Is Steve Kerr hinting at a possible Nikola Vucevic or Jimmy Butler trade?

There's no foreshadowing quite like this. It's a perfect example of dodging the question but still answering it, nonetheless. The Warriors might not be done making moves. The Schroder trade thus far hasn't worked out totally in Golden State's favor. Still, there's an adjustment period when playing with Stephen Curry.

Going back to Vucevic, they could use a true center. His offensive acumen, physicality, and rebounding are essential and add something new to the team. However, he's not agile like other centers. Given his age, Vucevic might not be able to run and gun like some of the other players. Still, he's a great pick-and-pop partner for Stephen Curry and company.

On the flip side, Butler would add that superstar swagger. It's another person to take the ball out of Curry's hands. Plus, his slashing and playmaking would add another dimension to the Warriors lineup. Furthermore, it's a new element that Golden State hasn't had since Kevin Durant.

Still, there's no clear indication about what the Warriors will do. However, Kerr's comments suggest that something might be brewing in The Bay. For now, it's simply speculation. Vucevic or Butler could end up with the Warriors before we know it. Still, time will tell.