The Golden State Warriors have fallen on rough times after a great start to the NBA season, as they sit at 16-16 overall heading into the new calendar year, and Stephen Curry had a sobering take on where the team stands, while offering a positive take as they try to move forward as well.

“Like the kids say, we're very mid right now. We're just very average,” Stephen Curry said, via 95.7 The Game. “I think we understand that better days can be ahead and, you know, you're not in that big of a hole in the Western Conference if you look at the standings. You go on a five-, six-game run, to us that sounds like a lot, but it is like, the numbers, you can make up a lot of ground pretty quickly. You know, it's a tough task, but that fine line between losing hope and confidence and understanding, you know, one good week, you're kind of back in it. That's where we are.”

The Warriors fell to 16-16 after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the score of 113-95 at home on Monday. It is hardly a shame to lose to the Cavaliers this season, as they are now 28-4 and atop the NBA standings. Still, it has been a struggle overall as of late for the Warriors, despite previously beating the Phoenix Suns before the loss to the Cavaliers. The Warriors have lost seven of their last nine games.

Steve Kerr channeled former NFL coach Bill Parcells when asked where his team stands, and like Curry, expressed confidence that his team can recapture what it was at the start of the season.

“You are what your record says you are,” Steve Kerr said, via 95.7 The Game. “I think Bill Parcells, I think there's a lot of truth to that, and we've obviously fallen from that early start where we had a lot of momentum and a lot of good flow to our game. And so I know because I've seen it, you know, the way we started, I know it's in us, and I know we can get there, but right now it's a struggle for sure.”

The Warriors have an opportunity to start the new year on a hot streak, as they will have four straight home games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat, with none of them being back-to-back games. This will be a key stretch for. Golden State as it tries to move back up the standings in the Western Conference.