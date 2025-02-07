The Golden State Warriors finally felt some sense of urgency prior to this year's trade deadline, bringing in Jimmy Butler for a package headlined by Andrew Wiggins and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick. Butler is coming in with plenty of baggage after burning all his bridges with the Miami Heat organization, but make no mistake about it, at his best, he could be the exact player the Warriors need to give Stephen Curry one last shot at a championship.

There will be questions regarding how Butler will fit in with the Warriors' offense. He is not a high-volume three-point shooter, and he's not the player he once was considering he's already 35 years old with plenty of wear and tear on his body. But Butler already has a plan for how he'll be playing alongside Curry — just let him cook.

“We good. Pass the ball to Steph [Curry] and get out of the way. Easy,” Butler answered when asked how he sees himself fitting in with the Warriors' offense, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

The good news is that Butler isn't just joking with what he said. He can soak up plenty of defensive attention both as a ballhandler on the perimeter and as an option around the mid-post area. He will give the Warriors' offense a new dimension — a tough as nails scorer on the interior who can defend and pass the ball while creating plenty of easy buckets with his ability to get to the foul line.

Curry now has someone else who can command double teams, which would then free up more space for him to work his magic from beyond the arc. A bit of time may be needed for the Warriors to integrate Butler, but great players know how to make it work — especially those who are motivated to win a championship.

Playoff Jimmy Butler needs to make an appearance for the Warriors

Jimmy Butler is one of the first names that come to mind whenever the subject of excellent playoff performers comes up. Butler proved in 2020, 2022, and 2023 that he can play a starring role on a team that consistently punches above its weight class, which the Warriors will have to do considering that, if they make the playoffs, they're likely to do so as a lower seed.

There are questions, however, as to whether or not that version of Butler still exists. But for the Warriors' sake, they are hoping that it still does.