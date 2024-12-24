Jonathan Kuminga features a high-ceiling, but he has dealt with an inconsistent role with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga trade rumors have swirled as well. Kuminga recently got brutally honest on his role uncertainty with the Warriors, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Sometimes I start, sometimes I don't start. Don't really affect me… I'm used to it,” Kuminga said. “From where I come from, you always got to be mentally tough. A lot of people that are playing … if they were in my shoes, they'll quit basketball. They'll need a therapist. They'll go through a lot of mental situations. But that thing don't affect me. As long as I go out here every day and just play, be with my teammates, [they] keep encouraging me to be who I am every day.”

Kuminga has endured some ups and downs in the 2024-25 season up to this point. He has yet to truly emerge as the star that many people around the NBA world believe he can become. Kuminga is still only 22 years old, however, so there is plenty of time for Kuminga to continue to improve as an NBA player with the Warriors.

He is in his fourth NBA season, though. Kuminga is averaging 25.4 minutes per outing. He has played 26 total games, starting 10 contests overall. Kuminga is making an impact while on the floor, recording per game averages of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing.

One has to imagine that the Warriors forward would benefit from a more consistent starting role, though. Perhaps that will come to fruition at some point down the road with Golden State. There is also a chance that Jonathan Kuminga may need a fresh start with a new team.

It remains to be seen what Kuminga's NBA future holds, but he features enough potential to become a star in the league.