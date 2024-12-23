Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been an NBA trade rumor favorite for some time now. His name has often been linked to speculations about a potential transaction that would get him out of the Bay Area. So far, however, Kuminga remains a Warrior.

Still, many eyes are on Kuminga's situation, with fans closely monitoring his moves on and off the court. Take for example his social media post on Sunday night on Instagram in which he shared a photo slide that he captioned with mere peace sign emojis.

Warriors' Jonathan Kumiga grabs attention with social media post

Kuminga's post could be nothing more than a simple “flex” on social media but in any case, fans can't seem to stop reacting to it.

“What does that caption mean,” an Instagram user said.

“You broke the net bro, ” said another fan, who was referring to the Kuminga causing the start of the Warriors meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis to be delayed.

Another fan, meanwhile, seems to be already embracing the idea of Kuminga's Golden State departure: “JK I WILL MISS YOU, YOU WILL BE A STAR ELSE WHERE.”

“Get ready to learn Miami,” chimed in another commenter.

“I hope the dubs resign you,” shared another Instagram user.

A different comment read: “I know kerr is unfair to you, but we will always support you, the future young master of the Warriors. The mid-range accuracy must be improved and the shots must be made bravely.”

The 22-year-old Kuminga has no guaranteed contract beyond the 2024-25 NBA season, which he is playing on a one-year, $7.64 million team option that the Warriors picked up in October.

It remains to be seen how exactly the Warriors will deal with Kuminga, who is on track to become a restricted free agent next summer barring an extension.

So far in the 2024-25 NBA campaign, Kuminga, who was taken in the first round (seventh overall) of the NBA draft by the Warriors, is putting up 15.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.