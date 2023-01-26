Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is widely regarded as one of the better defenders in the NBA.

Although he doesn’t have a consistent role in the Warriors’ rotation due to their depth and the number of veterans on the roster, he’s faced a number of the league’s most difficult matchups. Consequently, his assessments of his matchup is particularly interesting, especially when it involves the rival Memphis Grizzlies or Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets.

Discussing the difference between defending Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Nets star Kyrie Irving, two of the league’s most entertaining talents, Kuminga reveals an interesting opinion.

“It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja,” opines Kuminga, speaking to reporters following Thursday’s practice, as Kyrie “has everything” (h/t NBCS Sports’ Monte Poole).

While the budding rivalry between Golden State and the Grizzlies could play a significant part in Kuminga’s comments, it’s quite possible that Kuminga was just giving an honest assessment. Although Morant possesses a level of natural athleticism that Irving does not, the latter has long been seen as one of the most skilled scorers in the NBA. Although he’s seen as a score-first player, and rightfully so, Irving also is an above-average facilitator.

Thats something else that Kuminga would have seen in their matchup, as Kyrie recorded nine assists against the Warriors in a narrow victory.

Morant is averaging more points and assists per game than Irving this season, which is noteworthy. Nonetheless, when you’re trying to figure out how to keep the crafty Irving from putting the ball in the basket, you likely have more to consider than with Morant.

Even if Ja is quite the magician himself.