Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga exited Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with an apparent injury, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X. He awkwardly landed after attempting to block a shot. Immediately after, he was seen limping to the locker room. Kuminga will not return to the game.

The Golden State forward has been on the rise this season. Even Warriors teammate Draymond Green dropped a ‘superstar' guarantee about Kuminga before Saturday's game. Not to mention, his name has circled in trade discussions between him and Jimmy Butler.

Regardless of those, he's been the bright spot offensively, besides Stephen Curry. Now, Golden State will be without its emerging star for an unknown time.

We will update this story with more details.