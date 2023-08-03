Jonathan Kuminga knows exactly what he has to do to become an indispensable cog for the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24. Don't mistake his frank acknowledgement of the immense pressure facing him as any indication the 20-year-old will be burdened by it, though.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” Kuminga told Leonard Solms of ESPN at Basketball Without Borders in Johannesburg, South Africa. “A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I'm expecting a lot. It's a lot of pressure, but I don't really pay attention to the noise.

“The pressure is always going to be there. It's just [on] me to go out there and perform.”

Kuminga looked like a foundational building block at times last season, carving out his niche in Golden State as a dogged on-ball defender, explosive finisher and nascent shot-maker. He was a true impact player for the Warriors over the last three months of the regular season, a portion of which Steve Kerr called his “best stretch” as a pro.

The playoffs opened with Kuminga playing a diminished role, though, and his brief court time early against the Sacramento Kings certainly didn't inspire additional confidence in Kerr and his coaching staff. Kuminga fell completely out of the rotation midway through that seven-game epic, then played even more sparingly in the Dubs' humbling second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers—a matchup Golden State certainly could've used his rare blend of positional size and athleticism.

The good news isn't just that Kuminga's confidence appears unmoved by his latest playoff experience. Shortly after it was over, he expressed newfound commitment to doing the little things—rebounding, running the floor and making plays as a pick-and-roll dive man—that have been largely absent from his game over the past two seasons.

There's still a chance Kuminga eventually scrapes his ceiling as an on-ball star. The Warriors' focus turned squarely on winning another title in 2023-24 after a transformative offseason, though, Kuminga's best opportunity for consistent playing time—and maybe getting a big contract extension next summer—is embracing his status as a souped-up role player.

For his sake and Golden State's, let's hope Jonathan Kuminga is ready to do it once training camp tips off in late September.