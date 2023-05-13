Jonathan Kuminga’s postseason certainly didn’t go how anyone wanted—not him, Dub Nation nor the Golden State Warriors themselves. As he eyes a pivotal, potentially career-altering summer following a disappointing end to 2022-23, though, Kuminga is looking toward a beloved Dubs stalwart as inspiration to improve.

The morning after the Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the 20-year-old told reporters his “biggest offseason priority” is following Kevon Looney’s lead by becoming a better rebounder.

“Focusing more on rebounding. I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve got to go back and watch all the clips and learn how to rebound more and hopefully come back and start like Loon, hopefully one day,” Kuminga said, per Nate Duncan of Dunc’d On.

That’s music to not just Dubs’ fans ears, but Steve Kerr’s, too. Golden State’s coach harped on Kuminga’s lack of production on the glass throughout his otherwise promising regular season, and again as the 20-year-old fell out of the playoff rotation in an epic first-round series against the Sacramento Kings.

It’s never a bad idea for a young player to fashion themselves after a revered veteran like Looney, either.

Jonathan Kuminga clearly took a step forward this season, but the extent of his deficiencies and questionable attitude kept Kerr and the coaching staff from trusting him when it mattered most. Trading him would be another damning indictment of the Dubs’ youth movement just several months after the team finally bit the bullet and gave up on James Wiseman.

That Kuminga is focused on making needed improvements on the glass this summer should give Golden State management hope he’s ready to make a more significant leap in 2023-24.