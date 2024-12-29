After tying his career-high 34 points on back-to-back nights, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga led his team to a 109-105 win against the Phoenix Suns. Draymond Green delivered his honest take on Kuminga after the impressive back-to-back stretch following a win against the Suns, and Kuminga had plenty to say about the end of the fourth quarter.

However, when Kuminga was dealt with sealing the win from the free-throw line, he admits he was nervous being in such a big spot for the Warriors, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“It felt great. I missed a couple. So, I was nervous,” Kuminga said. “I'm not gonna lie. I've never been in that situation where I'm taking free throws, and everybody's quiet. I'm glad, and I'm lucky I made those.”

Kuminga is shooting free throws at a 63.5% clip this season, a dip in his 74.6% shooting from last season. However, when he split a pair from the charity stripe with only 3.2 seconds left to play, it made it a two-possession game as the Warriors cemented their 109-105 lead against the Suns as the final score.

“It's all about just focusing and locking in making those free throws,” Kuminga added. “And I feel like I was shooting well [with] free throws throughout my workout and stuff. Then, when I get to the game, something changed. And I didn't know what it was. But [Wiggins] was one of the people who helped me. There was a year when I was really struggling [with] shooting free throws.

“So, it was the same situation with me, and Wiggs is one of the people that kind of helped me, and just give me little tips. And I feel like I'm getting better,” Kuminga concluded.

Kuminga finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including a pair of threes, and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. He also finished with nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 34 minutes. This came on the heels of Kuminga's first 34-point performance, setting a career-high in a 102-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He finished with 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes off the Warriors' bench.

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga ‘turning a corner' for Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr saw this coming from Jonathan Kuminga. He signaled a change in Kuminga's approach following his back-to-back 34-point outbursts.

Kerr's been very impressed with Kuminga's approach.

“I just think he's turning a corner,” Kerr said, per Slater. “I just think he's seeing pictures well. … I'm so impressed with [Kuminga], and it just feels like he's turning a corner. Played so hard last night and again tonight.”

The Warriors will host the Cavaliers on Monday.