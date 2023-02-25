The 2022-23 NBA campaign has gone less than swimmingly for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Sixty games through the regular season, the Warriors own a mediocre 30-30 record, good enough for just the ninth-best record in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, Golden State would have to participate in the play-in tournament. But guard Jordan Poole recently gave Warriors fans a reason to smile, even though it wasn’t for something he did on the court.

Poole exchanged gifts with San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, per a tweet from Sports Illustrated’s account. After the two shook hands, the Warriors guard gave Lance one of his jerseys.

Jordan Poole, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 60 appearances this season (37 starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While certainly a talented outside shooter, Poole is struggling to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in 2022-23, at least by his standards — Poole’s current 33.3% three-point field-goal percentage is the second-worst of his pro career, better than only his rookie year percentage.

The Warriors still have time to turn their season around for the better, but the clock is ticking. After all, they only have 22 games remaining on their regular season schedule. Here’s to hoping the Warriors can string together a winning streak sooner rather than later. If they don’t and continue to tread water in the standings a month from now, they almost certainly won’t repeat as NBA champions.