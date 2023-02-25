Stephen Curry may be out nursing his lower left leg injury, but at least the Golden State Warriors have his protégé Jordan Poole filling in nicely for him.

Poole made sure to remind fans that they have nothing to worry about while Curry is recovering from his injury, as he channeled his inner Steph and pulled off his best impersonation of the Warriors superstar with a long-distance triple.

With time running out before halftime of the Warriors’ Tuesday showdown with the Houston Rockets, Poole decided to pull up from near the logo for a wild attempt to extend their 63-49 lead. Sure enough, Poole made it, with the ball swishing in perfectly to the net to send the whole Dubs bench into frenzy.

Curry, who’s sitting on the sidelines, was one proud mentor for sure as he raised both his hands to celebrate the shot.

Jordan Poole pulls up from DEEP to end the half 🚨pic.twitter.com/FkTzMD2xbM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

It was Klay Thompson who starred for the Warriors in the game with his 42 points, but there is no denying that Jordan Poole got the best highlight with that insane shot.

The young sharpshooter finished with 15 points, two rebounds and eight assists to propel the Warriors to the 116-101 win.

Stephen Curry is out for at least another week despite making significant progress and returning to on-court activities. Fortunately for him, Poole, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors are doing their best to hold the fort and give him more time to recover without any pressure to rush his healing.