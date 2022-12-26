By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Jordan Poole’s Christmas Day experience didn’t exactly end as planned. The Golden State Warriors guard was ejected after drawing a second technical foul with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter in their 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Unceremonious exit aside, Poole did join some legendary Warriors company with his splendid performance in the 29 minutes he did play. He finished with a team-high 32 points filling in for the injured Stephen Curry at the point guard spot.

That makes Jordan Poole just the third Warriors star to notch a 30-point effort in a Christmas Day game aged 23 or younger. The other two? Just a couple of guys named Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain.

Jordan Poole is the third Warriors player, at age 23 or younger, with a 30-point game on Christmas Day. The other two… Rick Barry (1966) and Wilt Chamberlain (1959). pic.twitter.com/M940CBYBPn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2022

The Warriors have been a Christmas Day fixture over the last decade, playing in every single slate since 2013. It’s no surprise given the rise of Stephen Curry and the franchise as a whole.

What makes Jordan Poole’s accomplishment even more impressive is how he managed to vastly outperform Steph Curry as a Christmas headliner at this age.

Curry managed to play in two Xmas contests before turning 24, back in 2010 and 2011. It’s an understatement to say he was atrocious in both contests. Steph shot just 4 of 27 from the field in those two games combined, tallying just eight points total.

Now those performances don’t matter given how astronomical Curry’s rise has been since then. But it does put into perspective just how much promise Jordan Poole is showing at such a young age. With Curry injured, Poole has free rein to flex his scoring prowess for the next few weeks.