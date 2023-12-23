Jordan Poole remains a beloved figure among Warriors fans even after his offseason trade to the Wizards.

On Friday night, Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole returned to Chase Center for the first time since the Golden State Warriors traded him away in the offseason in a deal for Chris Paul. Even though Poole's Warriors tenure didn't end on the best of notes, the Dubs franchise still made sure to welcome the polarizing guard with open arms, giving him a tribute video highlighting his best moments in the Bay Area, culminating in a championship in 2022.

Warriors fans were also able to do their part. Following Poole's tribute video and upon the Wizards guard's introduction, the Chase Center faithful broke out in thunderous applause, as they clearly still look fondly at the 24-year old guard's stint with the franchise. Poole even received a standing ovation, which goes to show how beloved he remains in the Bay.

Here is the tribute video and crowd reaction for Jordan Poole from the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/qUUJ31yRbT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 23, 2023

Jordan Poole received a standing ovation in his return to the Bay 👏 pic.twitter.com/GVJ54yMHEw — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2023

Warriors fans definitely encircled December 22 on their calendars entering the season, as a spicy narrative envelopes their battle against Jordan Poole and the Wizards. However, with Draymond Green out due to suspension, the game surely wouldn't be as dramatic as it could have been.

Still, despite all the hullabaloo surrounding Poole and the Warriors, it's not too hard to see why fans were eager to give him a warm reception in his return to Chase Center. After all, Poole was crucial to their championship run in 2022. He was the Dubs' most preeminent spark plug off the bench, and he was even pulling off some magic on the court reminiscent of Stephen Curry's unabashed gunslinging ways.

Of course, during the 2022-23 season, Jordan Poole wasn't able to take the next step in his career. His efficiency dipped, and his deficiencies (carelessness on the court, infuriating shot selection) became even more glaring on a Warriors team with a terrible defense and a crushing inability to win games on the road.

In the end, the Warriors chose to keep Draymond Green, which came at the cost of Poole. In a basketball context, that decision made a ton of sense, as the Dubs needed Green's defense if they were to compete in the loaded Wesern Conference. But with Green's actions as of late souring his reputation, it's not too difficult to see why Warriors fans are looking at Poole now with rose-tinted glasses.