At least on paper, the Golden State Warriors are a better basketball after trading guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for point guard Chris Paul. Paul is better than Poole at just about everything besides three-point shooting.

Following the completion of the Paul trade, plenty of folks believe the Warriors are a legitimate threat to win the 2024 NBA title. But at least one notable NBA analyst thinks the Warriors aren't even better than the team they eliminated in the first round of the 2023 postseason.

Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins recently hopped on ESPN's First Take and dropped an eye-opening take that will upset Warriors fans, per a tweet from First Take's official Twitter account:

“I'm willing to go out on a limb and say the Sacramento Kings are better than [the Warriors.]”

Chris Paul, 38, has played 18 years in the NBA for five different franchises. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.9 turnovers, and 2.1 personal fouls per game across 59 appearances with the Phoenix Suns this season (all starts).

The former Wake Forest star did a great job at limiting his turnovers in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Paul's 1.9 turnovers per game average was the lowest of his pro career.

Considering the Warriors got better this summer with the addition of Paul while the Kings have had a quiet offseason, the Warriors should be viewed as a better team than the Kings right now. Here's to hoping that fans get to see these two teams square off in the playoffs again in 2024.