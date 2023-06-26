Last week, the Golden State Warriors shocked many people by trading guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul and draft assets. Paul and the Warriors have quite the history together, as Paul has played against the Warriors in the playoffs several times over the course of his storied career, namely as a member of the Houston Rockets.

But Paul doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about coming up short in the playoffs multiple times against the Warriors. He recently hopped on ESPN and explained why he's prepared to join Stephen Curry and the Warriors despite their old rivalry, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I'm definitely excited about this because these guys know what it's all about. They've been there, they've won over and over again. I'm glad to be a part of that process.”

Chris Paul, 38, has played 18 years in the NBA for five different teams. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.9 turnovers, and 2.1 personal fouls per game across 59 appearances with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 season (all starts).

The former Wake Forest star did an excellent job at limiting his turnovers in the 2022-23 campaign — Paul's 1.9 turnovers per game average was the lowest of his entire pro career.

With Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and Klay Thompson as their top three guards, the Warriors project to have one of the best backcourt rotations in the NBA next season. Here's to hoping that the addition of Paul will help the Warriors win another title in 2024.