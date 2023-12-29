Kevon Looney's injury status for the Warriors-Mavs game puts his streak at risk.

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. However, they could be without veteran center Kevon Looney for the contest. Notably, his historic streak could finally come to an end.

Looney has played in 223 consecutive games for the Warriors. That all could come to a crashing halt on Friday night all thanks to an illness he's dealing with right now, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Kevon Looney is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. General illness. Looney has a streak of 223 consecutive games played. Gary Payton II has been officially cleared for his return.”

Playing that many games is impressive, especially considering there are just 82 games in a regular season, then add the playoff games he's participated in over the years too. If anything, Kevon Looney has proven to be a reliable option, as he's always available. Who needs time management when you just play in every game possible?

Hopefully, he does play. I'd love to see the Warriors' center continue this streak for as long as possible. But if he's not feeling well, then Looney definitely should sit out. There's no reason to play if he's much less than 100 percent.

With that said, luckily Kevon Looney isn't suffering from an injury or something. A general illness is something he should be able to overcome. Plus, it's that time of year when the cold and flu run rampant across the country.

This season, the Warriors' center is averaging 5.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He's been a consistent role player for Golden State for several years. It'll be interesting to see what Steve Kerr does with the lineup if Looney is a no-go.