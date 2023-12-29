Steve Kerr's last concern is Stephen Curry.

Steve Kerr and his coaching staff have plenty to worry about after the Golden State Warriors' ugly 114-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. He laid into the slugging Dubs after the game, calling them “demoralized.” The Warriors are still searching for the right lineup combinations and nightly rotation, with more hard decisions and difficult conversations to come. They can't avoid damaging rashes of turnovers and haven't been the same defensively since Draymond Green was suspended.

Last on the Kerr's long list of concerns about the 15-16 Warriors? Steph Curry's sudden struggles, which continued against Miami following a lackluster Christmas performance in Golden State's hard-fought loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

“It wasn't his night. This is all part of an 82-game season where guys are gonna have some tough nights, some tough stretches,” Kerr said on the postgame podium. “I'm not worried about Steph, that's for sure.”

Curry scored 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting on Thursday, missing six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He was similarly inefficient vs. the Nuggets, needing 21 shots—including 13 three-point attempts—to score 18 points. Miami played typically stout, consistent defense on Curry, but he wasn't quite hounded Thursday night the way he was by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Denver. The best shooter ever, just like Klay Thompson against both the Heat and Nuggets, missed several jumpers he typically makes.

Curry and the Warriors are back in action on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, continuing a pivotal seven-game homestand. Don't be surprised if he breaks out of his mini slump.