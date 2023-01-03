By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors pulled off one of their best wins of the season against the Atlanta Hawks. In double overtime, they fought off a well-balanced effort from the Hawks to snag the win. Kevon Looney delivered the final blow with a layup as time expired.

Looney, with a putback layup at the buzzer, got the Warriors a 143-141 win. He tallied 14 points, 20 rebounds and four assists on the night. After the game, Looney explained the play and how much commotion there was in the final sequence.

Kevon Looney on the first walk-off winner of his basketball career pic.twitter.com/UrDQxfUQH0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2023

“Trae Young hit a tough floater and I knew we had no timeouts, we had to get a shot up,” Kevon Looney said. “I didn’t know who was gonna shoot it but Draymond had a good push and Klay got a good look. I rushed the first one, I didn’t think I had that much time but I [saw] I had more time so I took my time on the second one, and I was able to make it.”

Looney’s putback capped off a wild, double-overtime win for the Warriors over the Atlanta Hawks. Klay Thompson scored 54, Donte DiVincenzo hit a clutch triple to force overtime and Looney was able to prevent a third overtime period with a pivotal play. The Hawks, led by Young and his 30-point, 14-assist night, saw four players score 20 points.

The Warriors are now on a five-game winning streak while Stephen Curry recovers from a shoulder injury and are 20-18 on the season.