Klay Thompson channels Kobe Bryant with epic championship count

Kobe Bryant inspired Klay Thompson, and if the words of the Golden State Warriors star were not enough, then his action speaks for itself.

Thompson displayed some Black Mamba vibes on Sunday while attending the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game at the Dodgers Stadium. Aside from his beer drinking exploits and epic celebration, the Warriors sharpshooter was also seen waving and letting the fans (or maybe haters?) know that he’s a four time champion.

Count 'em, Klay 💍 pic.twitter.com/wXkUk6RuQ8 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 24, 2022

If that wave looks familiar, then you’ve probably seen Kobe Bryant do it. The Los Angeles Lakers icon famously made the gesture back in 2014-15 while sitting out a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

When someone from the audience tried to heckle Kobe, he responded by counting one to five to remind them of his five championships.

Kobe Bryant counting how many championships he has to some trolls reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/QPffopi3TZ — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) December 8, 2021

While we’re not sure what’s happening with Klay Thompson or if anyone was also heckling him, there’s no doubt he couldn’t have a better response.

It’s also an incredible touch following his emotional speech at the ESPYs for the Best Comeback Athlete award. During the ceremonies, he shared how Bryant made him the athlete he is today. Clearly, he has the Mamba mentality.

“The best memories I have growing up down here in Southern California are going to Staples with my father,” Klay shared. “… I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe do his thing. … I read Mamba Mentality everyday during rehab. Those are the best memories of my life watching him play. He inspired me to be the athlete I am today.”

Sure enough, it won’t be the last time we’ll see Klay channel his inner Kobe.