The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Sacramento Kings in their first round NBA Playoffs series with an impressive Game 7 win on the road. The road has not been kind to the Warriors this season but in the biggest game of the year, they came through. Since this core group one their first NBA championship in 2015, they have not lost a Western Conference playoff series. They will look to continue that streak in the second round against LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers. For Klay Thompson who grew up in Southern California and whose father Mychal Thompson played for the Lakers, a series against his hometown team has been something he’s anticipated since he got to the NBA as per Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Klay Thompson, the son of a Showtime Laker, on facing the Lakers in the next round: "It's just a dream come true. I've looked forward to this for 12 years." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 30, 2023

Klay Thompson’s father Mychal played five seasons for the Lakers and won two championships as part of the Showtime era. Thompson is in his 12th season in the NBA, all with the Warriors. During that time the Warriors and Lakers have never squared off against one another in the NBA playoffs.

From the sounds of it, Thompson is ready to spring into action against LeBron James and the Lakers. Through the first six games against the Kings, Thompson averaged 21.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists with shooting splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line. In Game 7 he finished with 30 points and five rebounds albeit only shooting 4-19 from the field including 2-10 from three-point range.