Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson's talents extend beyond the basketball court. Thompson may be most known for his shooting prowess in NBA arenas, but the Warriors star recently broke out some impressive dance moves that evoked memories of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Wearing Jackson's signature combination of short-cut black pants, white socks, and black loafers, Thompson took to the dance floor, hitting a variety of spins and slides all perfectly on the beat of the music playing in the background.

Klay Thompson showing off his dance moves pic.twitter.com/2lzUZt6yJK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 2, 2023

Klay Thompson and Warriors teammate Kevon Looney are currently on a tour of the Philippines following a stop in China. Last week, Thompson was seen chatting it up and playing chess with boxing legend and Filipino native Manny Pacquiao.

Now, it appears that Thompson is letting loose and practicing a new set of skills to add to his impressive list of talents.

It's good to see Thompson being able to take his mind off of the court after what was a frustrating end to the 2022-23 season for the Warriors. Thompson in particular struggled in the Warriors' second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last spring. The season as a whole was filled with turmoil, which began when Draymond Green assaulted Jordan Poole at a preseason practice. Poole has since been traded to the Washington Wizards.

At 33 years old and following two major leg injuries, Thompson may not be quite the same player he once was in the mid-2010's. Still, these dance moves seem to reveal that he can still be spry when the music calls.